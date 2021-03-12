Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,220 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $798,450.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,470.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Mcnamara sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $475,125.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $388,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,225 shares of company stock worth $3,720,380 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $58.56 on Thursday. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

