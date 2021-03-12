Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 475,900 shares, an increase of 221.3% from the February 11th total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Axtel stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Axtel has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.

Axtel Company Profile

Axtel, SAB. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services.

