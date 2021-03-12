Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AYALY opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. Ayala has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Ayala Company Profile

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Real Estate and Hotels segment plans, develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

