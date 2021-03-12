Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $617,137.38. Also, insider Gary B. Gordon sold 3,000 shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $45,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,592 shares of company stock worth $954,801.

Shares of AYLA stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

