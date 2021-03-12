Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Short Interest Down 68.7% in February

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the February 11th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZZUF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 147,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,761. Azarga Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19.

Get Azarga Uranium alerts:

Azarga Uranium Company Profile

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located to the east of Riverton, Wyoming.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.