B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $122.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

NYSE:BC opened at $104.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

