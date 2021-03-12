B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RLI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.65. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RLI’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $115.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.33.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

