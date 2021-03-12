B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

