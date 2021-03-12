B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,522 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.18. 58,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.67. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

