B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 562,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAII. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $3,245,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth $2,730,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth $1,481,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth $249,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,588. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.89.

In other Software Acquisition Group Inc. II news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 47,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $543,273.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 372,336 shares of company stock worth $4,255,348.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

