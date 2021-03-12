B. Riley Weighs in on American Public Education, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

APEI opened at $31.89 on Friday. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $593.35 million, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

