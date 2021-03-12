B. Riley Weighs in on ChromaDex Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ChromaDex in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CDXC. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $664.22 million, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.49. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ChromaDex by 528.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

