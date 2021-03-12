Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €45.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €45.00 ($52.94) target price from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €48.52 ($57.08).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €43.65 ($51.35) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.42.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

