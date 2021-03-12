Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €100.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sixt currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €108.78 ($127.97).

Sixt stock opened at €106.20 ($124.94) on Monday. Sixt has a 52-week low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 52-week high of €115.80 ($136.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €101.72 and a 200-day moving average of €89.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.52.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

