Baader Bank Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.23 ($52.03).

FRA FPE opened at €35.00 ($41.18) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.21. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

