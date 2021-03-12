Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 0.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Baidu by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $14.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.03. 176,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,260,089. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.00.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

