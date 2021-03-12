Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Position Raised by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $273.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $354.82.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. China Renaissance Securities raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.56.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

