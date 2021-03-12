Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.14.

BCSF opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $969.72 million, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $17.28.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 704,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 196,969 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

