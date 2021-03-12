Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 21,200 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 497,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $105,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 245,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $12,102,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 48,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 33,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $209.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,929. The company has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

