Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55,096 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Danaher worth $173,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Danaher by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,751,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,599,000 after acquiring an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,849,000 after acquiring an additional 167,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.70. 14,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,321. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.21 and a 200-day moving average of $224.36. The stock has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.