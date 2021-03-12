Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $115.46 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Generac worth $115,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Generac by 8.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Generac by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.85.

NYSE GNRC traded up $6.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $316.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,710. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

