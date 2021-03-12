Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $297,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,273. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $362.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.75.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

