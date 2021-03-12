Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 20,599 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.6% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $206,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, reaching $321.29. 51,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,416. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $276.34 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.08.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

