Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BAFYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

OTCMKTS BAFYY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.14. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Article: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.