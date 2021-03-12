Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

NYSE:BLL opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.08.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

