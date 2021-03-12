Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Update

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 198.0% from the February 11th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,376 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Ballantyne Strong at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. 3,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ballantyne Strong has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 0.97.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

