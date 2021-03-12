Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Earns “Hold” Rating from HC Wainwright

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $26.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.65 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 605.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 142,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $55,987,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 12,363.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 211,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 210,180 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

