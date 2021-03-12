Bank of America Upgrades Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) to “Buy”

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LUNG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of LUNG traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.85. 3,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,704. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.56. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $6,902,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $5,859,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $20,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,909,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $8,628,000.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

