Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 418,277 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 418,277 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.76% of Commercial Metals worth $43,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 36,980 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 49,229 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $10,482,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 128.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 176,150 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 126,982 shares of company stock worth $3,063,617 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMC opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

