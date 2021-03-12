Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,261 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Community Bank System worth $42,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 149,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 11,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $669,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,054.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBU opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $80.01.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

