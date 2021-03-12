Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $41.08 Million Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,556,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,369 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $41,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 232,858 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 46,120 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 113,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

TRN opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $473,225.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $141,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

