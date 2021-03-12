Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $42.93 Million Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $42,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Crocs by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Crocs by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after acquiring an additional 47,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,591,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,087,902. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $77.69 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $84.09. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CROX shares. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

