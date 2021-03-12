Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of ManTech International worth $39,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 29.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MANT. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

ManTech International stock opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.49.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

