Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,322,257 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,497,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,322,257 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 5.44% of SFL worth $40,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 7.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SFL by 3.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFL. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $989.80 million, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. SFL’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

