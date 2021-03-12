Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 603 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ASML by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,363,000 after buying an additional 332,369 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after buying an additional 206,103 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ASML by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after acquiring an additional 170,980 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ASML by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,293,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $540.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.73. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $608.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

