Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 478 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Yum China by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,198,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

YUMC opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.72.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.