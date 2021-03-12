Bank OZK Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,045 put options on the company. This is an increase of 956% compared to the typical volume of 99 put options.

NASDAQ:OZK traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $45.47. 795,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,866. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OZK. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.