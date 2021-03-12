Bankinter’s (BKIMF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Bankinter stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

