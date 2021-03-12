Barbara Rentler Sells 69,407 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ROST opened at $121.57 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $127.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 73,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

