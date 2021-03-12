Barclays Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $206.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $220.00 to $206.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.20. 29,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,514. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Splunk by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

