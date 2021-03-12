Barclays PLC Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NEO stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,896. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,589.80 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,396.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lawrence Martin Weiss sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,031,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.