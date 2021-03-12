Barclays PLC Sells 21,248 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,248 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $19,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 507,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Xylem by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Xylem by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.15.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,477. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.