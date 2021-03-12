Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Corbion stock opened at $55.93 on Monday. Corbion has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $59.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.95.

Get Corbion alerts:

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Corbion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.