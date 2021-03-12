Barclays Reiterates £100 Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,639.41 ($112.87).

AZN opened at GBX 7,192 ($93.96) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,314.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,880.82. The company has a market capitalization of £94.41 billion and a PE ratio of 29.52. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 137.40 ($1.80) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.15%.

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

