Barclays Upgrades CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) to “Overweight”

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

CMS Energy stock opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,238,000 after acquiring an additional 176,115 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $793,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $4,798,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 66,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

