Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 5,926,466 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 900.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,926,466 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $171,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 113,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,834 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OFC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.23.

NYSE OFC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $26.73. 8,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,344. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

