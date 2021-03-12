Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,575,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,640 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts accounts for approximately 1.9% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.05% of Advance Auto Parts worth $563,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.76. 19,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average is $156.95. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $178.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.87.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

