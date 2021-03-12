Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 180,322 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 180,322 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.6% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.14% of UnitedHealth Group worth $459,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 27,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 204,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $71,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,980 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 24,378 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,793 shares of company stock valued at $9,582,941 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.94. The company had a trading volume of 92,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,496. The stock has a market cap of $334.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

