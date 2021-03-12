Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 243,699 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,763,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 243,699 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $377,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,229,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,657,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,195,000 after buying an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,660,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,949,000 after purchasing an additional 446,658 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,111 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Shares of JBHT traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.90. 7,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,759. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $164.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

