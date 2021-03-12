Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Basf from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Basf from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Basf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.